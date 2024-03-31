iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 414,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,334. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

