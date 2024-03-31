iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 779,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,751. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

