iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,471 shares. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.