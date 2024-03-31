iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lessened by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

