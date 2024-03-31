iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Declares Dividend of $0.26

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2599 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,477,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,384,000 after purchasing an additional 405,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 180,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

