iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

