iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

