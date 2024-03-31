iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

