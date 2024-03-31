iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

