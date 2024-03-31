iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.