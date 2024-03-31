iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.14. 329,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,778. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

