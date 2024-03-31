iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $123.18. 534,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

