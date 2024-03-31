iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $131.53 and a 52-week high of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

