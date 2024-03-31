iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

