iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

