iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Plans Dividend of $0.27

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,408,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,165 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

