iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Declares Dividend of $0.24

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GHYG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

