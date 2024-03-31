Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $144.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

