James Hambro & Partners Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 6.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $111,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visa by 5,907.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.80. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.