JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp makes up 4.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,141. The stock has a market cap of $782.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.52 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

