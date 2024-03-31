JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 511.25 ($6.46).
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
