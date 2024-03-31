JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $18.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.