JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.