JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

