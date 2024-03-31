JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMHI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

