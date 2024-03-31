JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Municipal ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

