JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Dividend of $0.43

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4273 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

