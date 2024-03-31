JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. 12,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $645,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,408,000.

