JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 4th

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMSI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

