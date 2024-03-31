JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of JMOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,466. The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

