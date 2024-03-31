JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.