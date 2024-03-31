JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. 5,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,607. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

