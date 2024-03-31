Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

BZ stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

