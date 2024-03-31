Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $25.10.
