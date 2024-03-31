Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

COF opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.