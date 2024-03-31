Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.85.

NYSE WFC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

