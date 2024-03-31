Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 210,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

