KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.13%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $128,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

