Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $131.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

