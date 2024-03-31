Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.