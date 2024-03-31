KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 4.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.