Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 2,074,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,860. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.