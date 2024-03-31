Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $504.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

