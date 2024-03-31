Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.