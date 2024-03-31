Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

