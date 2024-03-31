Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.