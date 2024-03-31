Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. 1,904,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

