Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

