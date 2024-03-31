Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

