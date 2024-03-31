Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,075 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,052. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.