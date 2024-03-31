Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 768 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. 7,191,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

